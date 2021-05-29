Trail Blazers beat Nuggets 115-95 in Game 4 to tie series

The Nuggets downed the Blazers 120-115 at the Moda Center on Thursday night. In that game, Denver had 20 3-pointers and got a boost from four straight 3s from Austin Rivers during a key stretch in the fourth quarter. On Saturday, Rivers had eight points.

It was imperative for Portland that big man Jusuf Nurkic — probably Portland's best defense against Jokic — stay out of trouble after fouling out in the previous two games. Portland's bench, with the exception of Carmelo Anthony, had also been struggling, outscored in Game 3 24-19 by Denver.

Nurkic finished with 17 points, and Anthony had 12.

TV TROUBLE:

Game 3 of the series was blacked out for some viewers in the Denver area because of an ongoing dispute between Altitude Sports and providers Comcast/Dish. Altitude had exclusive rights to Game 3, meaning only subscribers to DirecTV could watch.

Game 5 in Denver could face a similar blackout for some fans.

TIP INS

Nuggets: Will Barton remained out for the Nuggets with a hamstring injury, although he was close to a return. ... Jamal Murray stayed back in Denver to continue his recovery from ACL surgery. Murray was also concerned about the local TV situation, tweeting: "We gotta find a way to get our games everywhere."

Trail Blazers: With his start Saturday, Lillard matched Kevin Duckworth atop Portland's career list with 59 playoff starts. ... Zach Collins, who has been out with a fractured left foot, put up shots before the game. There was no word on his return. ... Portland's lead at the half was its first of the series. ... Fans sang “Happy Birthday” to Anthony between the third and fourth quarters.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington, right, during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Portland, Ore., Thursday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) Credit: Steve Dykes Credit: Steve Dykes

Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo, left, passes the ball on Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell, right, half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Portland, Ore., Thursday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) Credit: Steve Dykes Credit: Steve Dykes

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, goes up for a dunk on Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell, left during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Portland, Ore., Thursday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) Credit: Steve Dykes Credit: Steve Dykes

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, hits a shot over Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo, center, and center Nikola Jokic, right, during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Portland, Ore., Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) Credit: Steve Dykes Credit: Steve Dykes

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts reacts to an official's call during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets in Portland, Ore., Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) Credit: Steve Dykes Credit: Steve Dykes