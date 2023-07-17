Traffic on key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia's mainland halted amid reports of explosions

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 21 minutes ago
X
Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions.

The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday but did not specify the reason.

News reports said local residents heard explosions before dawn, but there was no confirmation.

The 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge that was opened in 2018 is the main land connection between Russia and the Crimean peninsula.

The bridge that spans the Kerch Strait was damaged in October by a truck bomb and required months of repairs before resuming full service. The bridge carries both road and rail traffic and is an important supply artery for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hampton Police Department

Suspect shot and killed after allegedly killing 4 in quiet Hampton subdivision3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

A celebration of life fit for a King | Remembering Christine King Farris
7h ago

Credit: AP

Braves routed by White Sox, lose first series since May
6h ago

Credit: Greenwood/The Gathering Spot

Greenwood, Gathering Spot dispute among founders spills into open
7h ago

Credit: Greenwood/The Gathering Spot

Greenwood, Gathering Spot dispute among founders spills into open
7h ago

It’s unclear how much ‘unborn dependent’ tax benefit affects Georgia revenue
17h ago
The Latest
Schools and stock market closed as Hong Kong braces for Typhoon Talim
10m ago
Golf has long been about making connections. That won't change in an LIV-PGA Tour world
17m ago
Mexico beats Panama 1-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup final as Giménez scores 88th-minute goal
19m ago
Featured

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Nedra Rhone: A journey through Black history in the South
Piedmont Park has many tiny living things. Kevin is very good at photographing them
Max Fried dominant in rehab assignment Saturday at High-A Rome
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top