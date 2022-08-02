Trade deadline recap: Soto to Padres; Phillies, Twins add

The Toronto Blue Jays got second baseman Whit Merrifield in a trade with Kansas City — it's unclear if Merrifield plans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to play in Canada — and fortified their bullpen by adding Anthony Bass and Zach Pop in a deal with the Miami Marlins. The Brewers added reliever Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with San Francisco.

San Diego acquired Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from Washington for rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore, first baseman/DH Luke Voit and prospects James Wood, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III and Jarlin Susana.

After landing Soto, a generational talent who helped Washington win the 2019 World Series, San Diego also acquired infielder Brandon Drury from Cincinnati. The Padres sent minor league shortstop Victor Acosta to the Reds for the 29-year-old Drury, who has a career-high 20 homers this year.

"The atmosphere here is they want to win, and not just go to the playoffs but win a World Series," said All-Star closer Josh Hader, who was obtained by San Diego on Monday in another big deal with Milwaukee.

Eric Hosmer was part of the Soto deal before he vetoed the move, and San Diego ended up trading the first baseman to Boston along with two minor leaguers and cash in exchange for minor league left-hander Jay Groome.

The Twins bolstered their pitching staff with three trades, acquiring López in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles and Mahle in a swap with rebuilding Cincinnati. Fulmer came over from Detroit for minor league right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long.

The 29-year-old López is in the middle of a breakout season, with a sparkling 1.68 ERA and 19 of his 20 career saves. The 27-year-old Mahle is 5-7 with a 4.40 ERA in 19 starts. Fulmer has a 3.20 ERA and two saves in 41 appearances.

“Just completely life-changing. I’m just really thankful for the Orioles and what they’ve been doing, and I’m glad it’s coming to a new chapter with the Minnesota Twins,” López said on a conference call with reporters.

The Twins, who took a one-game lead in the AL Central into Tuesday night's game against Detroit, have a 5.30 team ERA since the All-Star break.

Baltimore received minor league pitchers Cade Povich, Yennier Cano, Juan Nuñez and Juan Rojas from Minnesota for López. Cincinnati got the bigger haul of prospects — infielders Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Spencer Steer, and left-handed pitcher Steve Hajjar.

The Yankees and Cardinals are both eyeing October and they pulled off an old-school baseball trade. A speedy 28-year-old from Bronxville, New York, Bader has not played since June 26 because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. When he returns, he likely would share center field with newly acquired Andrew Benintendi in a move that would put Aaron Judge back in right and see Aaron Hicks and Benintendi split time in left, with Giancarlo Stanton as the designated hitter.

Montgomery, who could make his Cardinals debut against the Yankees this weekend, is 22-20 with a 3.94 ERA in six big league seasons.

Looking for its first playoff appearance since 2011, Philadelphia added Robertson to its bullpen in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, and got Marsh and Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels.

Philadelphia sent minor league pitcher Ben Brown to the Cubs for the 37-year-old Robertson, one of the top relievers on the market ahead of the deadline. The Phillies got Marsh from the Angels in exchange for catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, then separately acquired Syndergaard for outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez.

Robertson is 3-0 with a 2.23 ERA and 14 saves in 36 appearances this year. The right-hander finalized a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the Cubs on March 16.

Marsh is a lefty-hitting, righty-throwing 24-year-old with speed and power projection. He ranked among Los Angeles’ top prospects before debuting in the majors last season, but he has struggled in the big leagues.

Syndergaard, the former Mets star, is 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA in his first full season since 2019 due to Tommy John surgery.

Also on the move: Gallo was traded by the New York Yankees to the Dodgers for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter, and Darin Ruf went from the Giants to the New York Mets for J.D. Davis and three pitching prospects.

The Mets also acquired reliever Mychal Givens from the Chicago Cubs for a minor league pitcher.

AP Baseball Writers Ronald Blum and Jake Seiner, and AP Sports Writers Bernie Wilson, Stephen Whyno and Dave Campbell contributed to this report.

Chicago Cubs pitcher David Robertson reacts after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward, right, fields a ball hit for a a Three RBI double by Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran as Brandon Marsh watches during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

New York Yankees' Joey Gallo reacts after striking out during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)