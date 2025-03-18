Nation & World News
Tracy Morgan says he's OK, food poisoning caused incident at Knicks-Heat game

Tracy Morgan arrives at the 9th annual Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 6, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Tracy Morgan says food poisoning was to blame for his taking ill during Monday's Knicks-Heat game, and that he's "doing OK."

The actor-comedian posted an update on Instagram Tuesday morning, along with a smiling photo from a hospital bed, thanking fans for their concern. He also suggested humorously that perhaps his health episode spelled good luck for the Knicks.

"I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!” Morgan wrote.

“More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs,” he quipped, ending his post with a #goknicks hashtag.

Morgan took ill in the second half of Monday night’s Heat-Knicks game, interrupting the action at Madison Square Garden with 6:09 left in the third quarter while workers cleaned up the area around his seat. The delay lasted more than 10 minutes. The Knicks went on to win, 116-95.

The 56-year-old Morgan, a longtime Knicks fan, was featured prominently during the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary weekend events, at both the "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" and the live "SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration" special.

He also has an upcoming untitled comedy pilot on NBC opposite Daniel Radcliffe, in which he plays a disgraced former football player looking to remake his image.

