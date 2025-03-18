Tracy Morgan says he's OK, food poisoning caused incident at Knicks-Heat game

NEW YORK (AP) — Tracy Morgan says food poisoning was to blame for his taking ill during Monday's Knicks-Heat game, and that he's "doing OK."

The actor-comedian posted an update on Instagram Tuesday morning, along with a smiling photo from a hospital bed, thanking fans for their concern. He also suggested humorously that perhaps his health episode spelled good luck for the Knicks.

"I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!” Morgan wrote.