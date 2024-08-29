Track cyclist Caroline Groot of the Netherlands wins Paralympic Games' first gold medal

PARIS (AP) — Track cyclist Caroline Groot of the Netherlands won the first gold medal of the Paralympic Games on Thursday.

Groot won the final of the C4 and C5 classifications in the 500-meter time trial in women’s track cycling. It was the first medal event of the Games that opened with a spectacular ceremony on Wednesday.

Groot went last after watching C4 world record holder Kadeena Cox crash on her attempt. The British cyclist was denied the opportunity of restarting because a mechanical error was not to blame for her fall.