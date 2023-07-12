Traces of explosives were found in a yacht in the Nord Stream sabotage investigation, diplomats say

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
European diplomats have told the United Nations Security Council that investigators found traces of subsea explosives in samples taken from a yacht

BERLIN (AP) — Investigators found traces of subsea explosives in samples taken from a yacht that has been one aspect of a probe into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea last year, European diplomats have told the United Nations Security Council.

They say that the investigation hasn't yet established who the perpetrators were and whether a state was involved.

Denmark, Sweden and Germany have been investigating the Sept. 26 attack, and the Danish Foreign Ministry tweeted a letter Tuesday from the three countries' U.N. ambassadors to the president of the Security Council with information on their activities so far.

Officials voiced caution in March over media reports that a pro-Ukraine group was involved in the sabotage. German media reported then that five men and a woman used a yacht hired by a Ukrainian-owned company in Poland to carry out the attack, and that it set off from the German port of Rostock.

German federal prosecutors declined direct comment on that and other reports but did confirm that a boat was searched in January, and said there was suspicion that the boat in question could have been used to transport explosive devices that were used to blow up the pipelines.

A section of this week's letter detailing Germany's findings said that the sailing yacht's precise course hasn't yet been definitively established. It said that “traces of subsea explosives were found in the samples taken from the boat during the investigation,” but didn't elaborate.

“At this point it is not possible to reliably establish the identity of the perpetrators and their motives, particularly regarding the question of whether the incident was steered by a state or state actor,” it said. “All information to clarify the matter will be pursued during the continuing investigations.”

The undersea explosions ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline — which, until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August, was its main natural gas supply route to Germany. They also damaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The pipelines were long a target of criticism by the United States and some of its allies, who warned that they posed a risk to Europe's energy security by increasing dependence on Russian gas.

President Vladimir Putin and Russian officials have accused the U.S. of staging the pipeline explosions, which they have described as a terror attack. Ukraine has rejected suggestions that it might have ordered the attack. The countries investigating the explosions haven't commented on who might have been responsible.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

‘It’s crazy. Absolutely crazy.’ Support grows for Christopher Eubanks at Wimbledon13h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tom Cruise surprises Atlanta fans at ‘Mission: Impossible 7′ screening
7h ago

Credit: Avani Kalra

Spelman College pays tribute to one of its queens: Christine King Farris
8h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump probe: Grand jurors likely to weigh charges against former president selected
15h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump probe: Grand jurors likely to weigh charges against former president selected
15h ago

Credit: Aflac

Aflac takes over title sponsorship of Kickoff game in Atlanta
12h ago
The Latest
EU fines US firm Illumina $475 million for jumping gun on buyout of cancer-screening...
2m ago
Pence would ban abortions when pregnancies aren't viable. His GOP rivals won't say if...
9m ago
Iowa Republicans pass bill banning most abortions after about 6 weeks, governor to sign...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
4h ago
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
17h ago
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top