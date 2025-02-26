Tracee Ellis Ross walks Milan runway for reflective Marni collection sparked by art for art's sake

MILAN (AP) — Marni creative director Francesco Risso set up an impromptu jazz club and invited friends like Tracee Ellis Ross to model his latest collection during Milan Fashion Week previews on Wednesday for Fall-Winter 2025-26.

The spark for the collection came during a month-long residency in London with Nigerian artists Slawn and Soldier, creating for the sake of creating. Risso took up painting again, and the collaboration produced artworks that appear on some of the pieces, and on the walls of the show space.

“Our hands were dancing together, literally,’’ Risso said backstage.