Toyota's quarterly profit down on COVID parts crunch

Toyota, which makes the Prius hybrid, Lexus luxury models and Camry sedan, said its profits got a boost from a favorable exchange rate. A weaker yen helps lift the performance of Japanese exporters like Toyota when overseas earnings are converted into yen.

Toyota’s operating income increased across global markets, including Japan, North America, Europe and the rest of Asia. The company said it’s expecting vehicle sales to grow in all regions in coming months. It also plans to boost electric vehicle sales, as customers show more interest in ecological vehicles and sustainability goals.

For the fiscal year through March 2023, Toyota forecast a profit of 2.26 trillion yen ($17 billion), 20% lower than the fiscal year that ended in March. It expects soaring materials costs to cut into its profits.

Toyota, based in Toyota city, central Japan, warned the various effects of COVID-19 have hurt its operations and added to uncertainty over what lays ahead.

