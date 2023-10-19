Toyota will join Tesla's electric vehicle charging network and adopt Tesla connector in future EVs

Owners of Toyota and Lexus electric vehicles in North America will be able to charge on Tesla’s network starting in 2025, and the Japanese automaker also will start using Tesla’s EV connector
DETROIT (AP) — Owners of Toyota and Lexus electric vehicles in North America will be able to charge on Tesla's network starting in 2025, and the Japanese automaker also will start using Tesla's EV connector.

In a statement Thursday, Toyota says it will adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard plug in a little over a year. Existing Toyota EVs with the Combined Charging System plug will be able to use an adapter to charge at Tesla stations, also starting in 2025.

Toyota's agreement with Tesla gives EV owners access to more than 12,000 Tesla plugs in North America, the statement said.

The announcement comes just after Hyundai, Kia and BMW made similar announcements for their electric vehicles.

Tesla’s Supercharger network is coveted by other automakers because it has more direct current fast-charging plugs in the U.S. than any other network, and its stations are in prime locations along freeway travel corridors. Hyundai and Kia say their EVs will come with an NACS port starting next year.

Tesla's electric vehicle plug is moving closer to becoming the industry standard. In June SAE International, formerly the Society of Automotive Engineers, said that it would set performance standards for Tesla's electric vehicle charging cords. The move by the U.S. automotive industry organization came just weeks after Ford, General Motors and Rivian said they would join Tesla's large Supercharger network and adopt its NACS connector in new versions of their electric vehicles. Volvo Cars has also signed a deal with Tesla to join its charging network.

