Toyota restarting Japan plants after malware hits supplier

Kojima said “a threatening message” was confirmed Saturday along with a virus in a computer file. It would not say if it was ransomware. The Aichi Prefectural police were also investigating.

The server problem was partly solved by Sunday but the company decided it needed an extra day to get the overall computer system going, according to Kojima.

Toyota decided on Monday to halt all 28 lines at Toyota’s Japan plants for all of Tuesday.

Hino Motors, a Toyota group truck maker, said two of its factories in Japan were also affected.

Daihatsu Motor Co., a Toyota affiliate that makes small cars, also stopped production at its plant for the same reason. Whether production will resume Wednesday will be decided later Tuesday, it said in a statement.

The logo of Kojima Industries Corp., is seen in Toyota, Aichi prefecture, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Toyota plan to resume production at all of its 14 plants as of Wednesday, after they were idled for a day due to a cyberattack on a domestic supplier. The supplier, Kojima Industries Corp., said Tuesday it had found a virus in its computer server. Details were under investigation, it said. (Yuya Shino/Kyodo News via AP)

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Motomachi factory is seen in Toyota, Aichi prefecture on March 1, 2022. Toyota plan to resume production at all of its 14 plants as of Wednesday, March 2, after they were idled for a day due to a cyberattack on a domestic supplier. (Yuya Shino/Kyodo News via AP)