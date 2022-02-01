Toyota apologizes for suicide after overwork, harassment

Deaths from overwork and on-the-job stress, including suicides, are a common problem in workaholic Japan. Troubles with abusive bosses also have been gaining attention.

The Nagoya High Court ruled in September the employee’s death was work-related, noting he suffered severe stress at work before his suicide in 2010. Toyota, based in Toyota city, near Nagoya, had initially contested the allegations.

In 2019, Toyota acknowledged a 2017 suicide of a 28-year-old engineer was caused by constant ridicule from his boss.

Japanese people are reputed to be extremely loyal to their companies, often sacrificing their personal well-being and putting in enormous amounts of overtime, while taking pride in being part of a company.

The government received 2,835 complaints of deaths from overwork, or “karoshi,” in 2020. Compensation was paid in more than 800 cases, including suicides.

