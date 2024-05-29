Nation & World News

Towns, Edwards lift Wolves over Mavs 105-100 to avoid sweep in West finals

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 to avoid a sweep in the Western Conference finals
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts to a play during the second half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts to a play during the second half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By SCHUYLER DIXON – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

DALLAS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 on Tuesday night to avoid a sweep in the Western Conference finals.

Anthony Edwards had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Wolves stayed alive in their first trip to the conference finals in 20 years, and just the second in the franchise's 35 seasons.

Now third-seeded Minnesota heads home for Game 5 on Thursday night to see if it can make the series even more interesting against No. 5 seed Dallas.

Luka Doncic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in his sixth triple-double of these playoffs, but he and co-star Kyrie Irving were just 13 of 39 from the field. Irving, who was 14-0 in his career in closeout games coming in, finished with 16 points.

The Wolves have led in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter of every game in the series, and this time they finished.

Towns, who picked up his fifth foul midway through the third quarter, put the Wolves ahead for good on a 3-pointer with 5:41 remaining, then hit another from deep the next time down.

Edwards put the Wolves up five with a jumper just inside the arc with 39 seconds left, and Minnesota hung on despite Edwards fouling Doncic on a made 3-pointer for a three-point Dallas deficit with 12 seconds to go.

Doncic missed the free throw, and Naz Reid hit a bucket to push the margin back to five with 11 seconds remaining.

Towns appeared to be finding a rhythm, scoring 10 points in the first seven minutes of the third quarter before picking up his fifth foul for elbowing P.J. Washington Jr. in the face as Towns went up for a shot.

The call against Towns prompted a technical foul against Minnesota coach Chris Finch from the second row, where he’s been confined since the start of the second round of the playoffs because of a knee injury that required surgery. Assistant Micah Nori has been roaming the sidelines.

Finch flirted with a second technical, which would have meant an ejection, a few minutes later when Edwards was called for his fourth foul going for a steal against Daniel Gafford.

Towns found the rhythm again in the fourth, and finished nine of 13 from the field, including four of five from deep.

The Wolves avoided being the 16th team out of 21 to get swept after losing the first three games of a series that started at home. Now they’ll try to be just the fourth to force at least six games.

Mike Conley scored 14 points for Minnesota, and Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Jaden Hardy scored 10 of his 13 points in a 3:38 stretch that spilled into the first bucket of the fourth quarter, a corner 3 that pulled Dallas within two. Four of the game's 11 lead changes came in the fourth.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts to a play during the second half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) walks off the court after the team's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is blocked by Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) as he tries to score during the second half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Injured Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, left, reacts to a play during the second half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) as he tries to score during the second half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Metro Atlanta counties certify May primary election results

Credit: Jim Gaines

Republican member of Fulton elections board won’t certify primary results

Credit: GDC & AJC staff photo

Georgia correctional officer charged with murder in death of state prison inmate

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A cancer diagnosis for one member of a family can affect everyone

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A cancer diagnosis for one member of a family can affect everyone

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Gwinnett murder case
The Latest

Credit: AP

Seager hits 7th homer in 7 games as Rangers beat Diamondbacks 4-2 in World Series rematch
11m ago
Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis barred from practicing in Colorado for three years
17m ago
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan wins GOP primary runoff, fending off challenger backed by...
27m ago
Featured

Credit: Rosana Lucia

How to find memorable dining in Savannah
Georgia native Victoria Groce on how she won 2024 ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters
How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Gwinnett murder case