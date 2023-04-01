X

Towering Monument Valley buttes display sunset spectacle

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
A sunset spectacle featuring towering rock formations that resemble mittens played out this week at Monument Valley on the Arizona-Utah border

MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah (AP) — A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations played out this week at Monument Valley on the Navajo Nation along the Arizona and Utah border.

Twice a year, in late March and mid-September, spectators, photographers and videographers get a visual treat. As the sun sinks, the West Mitten Butte's shadow crawls across the desert valley floor before climbing up the side of the East Mitten Butte.

The spectacle draws people from around the world to Monument Valley Tribal Park, which already is popular with tourists.

TV and movie critic Keith Phipps once described Monument Valley as having “defined what decades of moviegoers think of when they imagine the American West.”

It is a frequent filming location, including a number of Westerns by the late American film director John Ford, as well as the 1994 Oscar-winning film “Forest Gump.” In the movie, the character played by Tom Hanks is seen running on the road to Monument Valley, the park's impressive landscape in the background.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Compilation

EXCLUSIVE: UGA knew of staffer’s speeding history before fatal crash15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Charlie Culberson happy for opportunity back with Braves organization
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Never in my wildest dreams’: Georgians speak out on indictment
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Report: 9/11 Families United sent letter to Augusta National about LIV Golf
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Report: 9/11 Families United sent letter to Augusta National about LIV Golf
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Michael Soroka set for first Triple-A start with Gwinnett
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Clark, Iowa end perfect South Carolina season in Final Four
11m ago
Trump indictment ends decades of perceived invincibility
12m ago
Harris seeks billions for climate resilience in Africa
18m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top