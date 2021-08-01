Tourists, villagers flee as wildfires ravage Turkish resorts

The area was engulfed by Sunday night, Turkish broadcasters said. Reporters said they had to get hurry to safety as the fire intensified with strong winds. Officials said precautions were being taken to protect two thermic power plants in the vicinity and at present the winds were blowing away from the plants.

Authorities warned tourists and residents to keep evacuating Turunc, a town in the seaside resort of Marmaris in Mugla province. Fires enveloped the area and strong winds made firefighting efforts more difficult. A helicopter attempted to extinguish the blazes, which were unreachable by land.

Aerial firefighting was not possible Sunday night and the fires raged, burning hectares (acres) of forests. Forestry official Mustafa Ozkaya said units continued to fight fires strategically, digging ditches and taking other measures. He said eight planes and 50 helicopters would fly in Mugla on Monday.

The European Commission announced it helped mobilized one firefighting Canadair plane from Croatia and two from Spain to aid Turkey. Planes from Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran have been helping.

Watching from out in the Mediterranean Sea, the area looked a bright orange.

As residents of villages around Marmaris pleaded for more help on social media, people boarded small boats carrying suitcases. Others waited anxiously to see if the fire would come down to the shore.

High temperatures and strong winds were making matters worse. Antalya registered 42 degrees Celsius (over 107 degrees Fahrenheit), about 5 to 6 degrees C higher than seasonal averages.

Earlier Sunday, police water cannons, usually used to control riots, helped helicopters and fire trucks in Mugla’s popular district of Bodrum to fight fires. Turkish television showed fires had reignited after being extinguished earlier, with flame and smoke approaching a village.

Social media videos showed tourists in Bodrum scampering down streets rolling their luggage to escape the nearby flames.

The health minister, Fahrettin Koca, said at least 27 people affected by the fires were still receiving treatment in hospitals while hundreds of others had been released.

The minister of forestry and agriculture, Bekir Pakdemirli, said 117 wildfires were “under control” across Turkey while eight continued. His tweets showed that since Wednesday, wildfires had ignited in 32 provinces.

While Turkish authorities say they are investigating whether the fires may have started as “sabotage” by outlawed Kurdish militants, experts mostly point to climate change along with accidents caused by people. Erdogan said one of the fires was started by children.

A heat wave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from North Africa, has led to wildfires across the Mediterranean, including on the Italian island of Sicily and in western Greece, where some residents had to be evacuated by boat to escape the flames.

On Sunday afternoon, bathers on an Italian beach south of the Adriatic city of Pescara fled when they spotted towering clouds of smoke and flames from a fire in a nearby pine forest, the Italian news agency LaPresse reported. Several people were reportedly injured when they tried to put out wind-whipped flames that had reached their homes. Local officials told state TV that an elderly home in Pescara had to be evacuated.

Meanwhile, in Turkey’s eastern Van province, floods over the weekend destroyed at least six houses after a small river overflowed amid heavy rains. Villagers were ordered to leave their homes and climb to higher locations.

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Robert Badendieck in Istanbul and Frances D’Emilio in Rome contributed to this report.

Caption A man runs, in the fire-devastating Sirtkoy village, near Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Tourists are evacuated from smoke-engulfed Mazi area as wildfires rolled down the hill toward the seashore, in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul) Credit: Emre Tazegul Credit: Emre Tazegul

Caption A man down a road in the fire-devastating Sirtkoy village, near Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Firefighters water to stop a fire in the fire-devastating Sirtkoy village, near Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Tourists wait to be evacuated from smoke-engulfed Mazi area as wildfires rolled down the hill toward the seashore, in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul) Credit: Emre Tazegul Credit: Emre Tazegul

Caption People run away as the wildfires engulf an area near the seashore, forcing people to be evacuated by boats, in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Wildfires in the Turkish holiday destinations of Antalya and Mugla are still raging as firefighters worked to battle the blazes for a fifth day. Authorities warned tourists and residents to keep evacuating Turunc, a town in the seaside resort of Marmaris, and navy ships waited in the sea there to see if a bigger evacuation was needed. (Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP) Credit: Ismail Coskun Credit: Ismail Coskun

Caption Tourists are evacuated from smoke-engulfed Mazi area as wildfires rolled down the hill toward the seashore, in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul) Credit: Emre Tazegul Credit: Emre Tazegul

Caption Tourists are evacuated from smoke-engulfed Mazi area as wildfires rolled down the hill toward the seashore, in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul) Credit: Emre Tazegul Credit: Emre Tazegul

Caption Villagers water trees to stop the wildfires that continue to rage the forests in Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, early Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The fires in Antalya were continuing overnight in Manavgat and Gundogmus districts. In Bodrum, Mugla, they continued to burn down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate by boats. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption An aircraft drops water in Lampiri village, east of Patras city, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. A wildfire that broke out Saturday in western Greece forced the evacuation of four villages and people on a beach by the Fire Service, the Coast Guard and private boats, authorities said. (AP Photo/Andreas Alexopoulos) Credit: Andreas Alexopoulos Credit: Andreas Alexopoulos

Caption A firefighter helicopter flies over the smoke-engulfed Mazi area as wildfires rolled down the hill toward the seashore, in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul) Credit: Emre Tazegul Credit: Emre Tazegul

Caption Villagers water trees to stop the wildfires that continue to rage the forests in Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, early Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The fires in Antalya were continuing overnight in Manavgat and Gundogmus districts. In Bodrum, Mugla, they continued to burn down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate by boats. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Wildfires continue to rage the forests in Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, early Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The fires in Antalya were continuing overnight in Manavgat and Gundogmus districts. In Bodrum, Mugla, they continued to burn down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate by boats. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A burned house in Ziria village, east of Patras, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. A wildfire that broke out Saturday in western Greece forced the evacuation of four villages and people on a beach by the Fire Service, the Coast Guard and private boats, authorities said. (AP Photo/Andreas Alexopoulos) Credit: Andreas Alexopoulos Credit: Andreas Alexopoulos

Caption Firefighters work in the smoke-engulfed Mazi area as wildfires rolled down the hill toward the seashore, forcing people to be evacuated, in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla.(AP Photo/Emre Tazegul) Credit: Emre Tazegul Credit: Emre Tazegul

Caption A firefighter operates near Ziria village, east of Patras, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. A wildfire that broke out Saturday in western Greece forced the evacuation of four villages and people on a beach by the Fire Service, the Coast Guard and private boats, authorities said. (AP Photo/Andreas Alexopoulos) Credit: Andreas Alexopoulos Credit: Andreas Alexopoulos

Caption A helicopter flies above the burning area near Ziria village, east of Patras, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. A wildfire that broke out Saturday in western Greece forced the evacuation of four villages and people on a beach by the Fire Service, the Coast Guard and private boats, authorities said. (AP Photo/Andreas Alexopoulos) Credit: Andreas Alexopoulos Credit: Andreas Alexopoulos

Caption A helicopter fills up with water from the sea near Lampiri village, east of Patras city, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. A wildfire that broke out Saturday in western Greece forced the evacuation of four villages and people on a beach by the Fire Service, the Coast Guard and private boats, authorities said. (AP Photo/Andreas Alexopoulos) Credit: Andreas Alexopoulos Credit: Andreas Alexopoulos

Caption Burned houses and a car after a wildfire in Lampiri village, east of Patras city, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. A wildfire that broke out Saturday in western Greece forced the evacuation of four villages and people on a beach by the Fire Service, the Coast Guard and private boats, authorities said. (AP Photo/Andreas Alexopoulos) Credit: Andreas Alexopoulos Credit: Andreas Alexopoulos

Caption People watch the wildfires that continue to rage the forests in Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, early Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The fires in Antalya were continuing overnight in Manavgat and Gundogmus districts. In Bodrum, Mugla, they continued to burn down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate by boats. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A helicopter fills up with water from the sea near Ziria village, east of Patras, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. A wildfire that broke out Saturday in western Greece forced the evacuation of four villages and people on a beach by the Fire Service, the Coast Guard and private boats, authorities said. (AP Photo/Andreas Alexopoulos) Credit: Andreas Alexopoulos Credit: Andreas Alexopoulos

Caption A firefighter operates at a burned house after a wildfire in Lampiri village, east of Patras city, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. A wildfire that broke out Saturday in western Greece forced the evacuation of four villages and people on a beach by the Fire Service, the Coast Guard and private boats, authorities said. (AP Photo/Andreas Alexopoulos) Credit: Andreas Alexopoulos Credit: Andreas Alexopoulos