Nation & World News

Tourists still flock to Death Valley amid searing US heat wave blamed for several deaths

Hundreds of Europeans touring the American West and adventurers from around the U.S. are still being drawn to Death Valley National Park, even though the desolate region known as one of the Earth’s hottest places is being punished by a dangerous heat wave blamed for a motorcyclist’s death over the weekend
By TY O'NEIL, CLAIRE RUSH and ANITA SNOW – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of Europeans touring the American West and adventurers from around the U.S. were still drawn to Death Valley National Park on Monday, even though the desolate region known as one of the Earth's hottest places is being punished by a dangerous heat wave blamed for a motorcyclist's death over the weekend.

French, Spanish, English and Swiss tourists left their air-conditioned rental cars and motorhomes to take photographs of the barren landscape so different than the snow-capped mountains and rolling green hills they know back home. American adventurers liked the novelty of it, even as officials at the park in California warned visitors to stay safe.

“I was excited it was going to be this hot,” said Drew Belt, a resident of Tupelo, Mississippi, who wanted to stop in Death Valley as the place boasting the lowest elevation in the U.S. on his way to climb California's Mt. Whitney, the highest peak in the lower 48 states. “It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. Kind of like walking on Mars."

Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds cautioned visitors in a statement that “high heat like this can pose real threats to your health."

The searing heat wave gripping large parts of the United States also led to record daily high temperatures in Oregon, where it is suspected to have caused four deaths in the Portland area. More than 146 million people around the U.S. were under heat alerts Monday, especially in Western states.

Dozens of locations in the West and Pacific Northwest tied or broke previous heat records over the weekend and are expected to keep doing so into the week.

The early U.S. heat wave came as the global temperature in June was record warm for the 13th straight month and marked the 12th straight month that the world was 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial times, the European climate service Copernicus said.

In Oregon’s Multnomah County, home to Portland, the medical examiner is investigating four suspected heat-related deaths recorded on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, officials said. Three of the deaths involved county residents who were 64, 75 and 84 years old, county officials said in an email. Heat also was suspected in the death of a 33-year-old man transported to a Portland hospital from outside the county.

Portland broke daily record temperatures on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and was on track to do so again on Monday with a forecast high of 102 F (38.9 C), National Weather Service meteorologist Hannah Chandler-Cooley said. High temperatures were expected in Portland through Tuesday evening.

The temperatures aren't expected to reach as high as they did during a similar heat wave in the Pacific Northwest in 2021, which killed an estimated 600 people across Oregon, Washington and western Canada. But the duration could be problematic because many homes in the region lack air conditioning.

Heat illness and injury are cumulative and can build over the course of a day or days, officials warn. In San Jose, California, a homeless man died last week from apparent heat-related causes, Mayor Matt Mahan reported on the social platform X, calling it "an avoidable tragedy."

In eastern California's sizzling desert, a high temperature of 128 F (53.3 C) was recorded Saturday and Sunday at Death Valley National Park, where a visitor, who was not identified, died Saturday from heat exposure. Another person was hospitalized, officials said.

They were among six motorcyclists riding through the Badwater Basin area in scorching weather, the park said in a statement. The other four were treated at the scene. Emergency medical helicopters were unable to respond because the aircraft cannot generally fly safely over 120 F (48.8 C), officials said.

More extreme highs are in the near forecast with a high of possibly 130 F (54.4 C) around midweek,

The largest national park outside Alaska, Death Valley is considered one of the most extreme environments in the world. The hottest temperature ever officially recorded on Earth was 134 F (56.67 C) in July 1913 in Death Valley, though some experts dispute that measurement and say the real record was 130 F (54.4 C), recorded there in July 2021.

“It’s impressive,” Thomas Mrzliek of Basel, Switzerland, said of the triple digit heat. “It like a wave that hits when you get out of the car, but it’s a very dry heat. So it’s not as in Europe.”

Across the desert in Nevada, Las Vegas set a record high of 120 F (48.8 C) on Sunday and was forecast to hit a record high of 115 F (46.1 C) on Monday. The National Weather Service forecast a high of 117 F (47.2 C) in Phoenix.

Extreme heat and a longstanding drought in the West has also dried out vegetation that can fuel wildfires

In California, a wildfire in the mountains of Santa Barbara County grew to more than 34 square miles (88 square kilometers) by Monday night. More than 1,000 firefighters were on the lines of the Lake Fire, and areas under evacuation orders included the former Neverland Ranch once owned by the late pop star Michael Jackson. The blaze was just 8% contained.

Rare heat advisories were extended even into higher elevations including around usually temperate Lake Tahoe, on the border of California and Nevada, with the weather service in Reno, Nevada, warning of “major heat risk impacts, even in the mountains.” For the third straight day, the town of South Lake Tahoe, California, hit a high of 91 F (32.7 C), beating the previous record of 89 F (31.6 C) set in 2017.

And for the first time in records dating to 1888, Reno reached 105 F (40.5 C) for the third consecutive day. A short time later on Monday, the city set a record high of 106 F (41.1 C), leap-frogging the previous mark of 104 F (40 C) set in 2017.

People flocked Monday to the beaches around Lake Tahoe, especially Sand Harbor State Park, where the record high of 92 F (33.3 C) set on Sunday smashed the old record of 88 F (31.1 C) set in 2014. For the fifth consecutive day, Sand Harbor closed its gates within 90 minutes of opening at 8 a.m. because it had reached capacity.

“It’s definitely hotter than we are used to,” Nevada State Parks spokesperson Tyler Kerver said.

___

Rush reported from Portland, Oregon, and Snow reported from Phoenix. AP journalists Christopher Weber and John Antczak in Los Angeles; Janie Har in San Francisco; and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.

A long exposure image of the thermostat at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center taken just after 10:00 p.m., in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Sunday, July 7, 2024. Forecasters say a heat wave could break previous records across the U.S., including in Death Valley. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A person fills their water bottle while attending the Waterfront Blues Festival, July 5, 2024, in Portland, Ore. Record daily high temperatures in Oregon were suspected in four deaths reported in the Portland area Monday, July 8, as much of the country continued to swelter under an early heat wave. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person wipes sweat from their brow at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Sunday, July 7, 2024. Forecasters say a heat wave could break previous records across the U.S., including in Death Valley. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Melissa Bolding and Bryan Bolding from Oklahoma City pose for a photo next to a thermometer displaying a temperature of 132 degrees Fahrenheit / 55 degrees Celsius at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center, in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Sunday, July 07, 2024. Forecasters said a heat wave could break previous records across the U.S. including at Death Valley. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People cool off in misters along the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. A heat wave is spreading across the Western U.S., the National Weather Service said, sending many residents in search of a cool haven from the dangerously high temperatures. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An egg lays in a small frying pan at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Sunday, July 7, 2024. Forecasters say a heat wave could break previous records across the U.S., including in Death Valley. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person cools off in a fountain at Caesars Palace along the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. The city set an all time record high of 120 F (48.8 C) Sunday as a heat wave spread across the Western U.S. sending many residents in search of a cool haven from the dangerously high temperatures. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Thor Teigen poses in a fur jacket next to a thermometer displaying a temperature of 131 degrees Fahrenheit / 55 degrees Celsius at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center, in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Sunday, July 7, 2024. Forecasters said a heat wave could break previous records across the U.S., including at Death Valley. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A water-dropping helicopter drops on flames from the advancing Lake Fire in Los Olivos, Calif., Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People cool off in misters along the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. A heat wave is spreading across the Western U.S., the National Weather Service said, sending many residents in search of a cool haven from the dangerously high temperatures. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lucita Corupuz, 80, visiting from St. Louis, covers up from the sun while visiting the University of Washington campus with family Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Seattle. An excessive heat warning — the National Weather Service's highest alert — was in effect for about 36 million people. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People walk through misters along the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. The city set an all time record high of 120 F (48.8 C) Sunday as a heat wave spread across the Western U.S. sending many residents in search of a cool haven from the dangerously high temperatures. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People walk in the sun along the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. The city set an all time record high of 120 F (48.8 C) Sunday as a heat wave spread across the Western U.S. sending many residents in search of a cool haven from the dangerously high temperatures. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Looking from the north 'Blues Stage' to the south 'Main Stage', temperatures approaching 100 degrees F diminished Sunday, July 7th's crowds at Portland, Oregon's Waterfront Blues Festival, on what is usually the most-attended day of the four-day event. (Photo by John Rudoff/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Credit: Sipa USA via AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Sipa USA via AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

18 killed on Georgia’s roads over long holiday weekend

Credit: Dean Hesse

A little-known Georgia health organization has been changing the world for 40 years

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta firm shifts thinking on security deposits

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Senior Fulton court staffer sexually assaulted colleague, lawsuit says

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Senior Fulton court staffer sexually assaulted colleague, lawsuit says

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Lawsuit that alleged Georgia underfunded its public HBCUs quietly dropped
The Latest
Tourists still flock to Death Valley amid searing US heat wave blamed for several deaths
13m ago
Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial begins with jury selection
24m ago
Trump returns to campaign trail with VP deadline nearing amid calls for Biden to withdraw
24m ago
Featured

Credit: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
How these Atlanta renters are earning interest on their security deposits
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back