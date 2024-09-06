Tourists helicoptered down from Swiss mountain resort after mudslide cuts off road access

GENEVA (AP) — Helicopter crews ferried down scores of tourists stranded atop of one of Switzerland's most popular mountain resorts on Friday after a mudslide a day earlier cut off road access until next week.

Teams from Air Zermatt rescue and helicopter service led the operation for what Swiss media said were about 2,200 tourists — mostly Swiss — caught at the Saas Fee resort in the southern Valais region.

Valais authorities said a downpour overnight Wednesday to Thursday caused several rivers in the Saas Valley to overflow their banks between the towns of Stalden and Saas-Balen. They said the road was likely to be closed until at least early next week.