Tourists flee as wildfires threaten Turkish beach resorts

Civilians were trying to protect homes and olive groves but some houses were already damaged. Social media videos showed tourists in Bodrum scampering down streets rolling their luggage to escape the nearby flames.

The health minister, Fahrettin Koca, said at least 27 people affected by the fires were still receiving treatment in hospitals while hundreds of others had been released.

The minister of forestry and agriculture, Bekir Pakdemirli, tweeted that 111 wildfires were “under control” across Turkey. His tweets showed that, since Wednesday, wildfires had ignited in 33 provinces.

Panic-stricken tourists were evacuated Saturday from hotels in Bodrum as a fire rolled down the hill toward the seashore, including some 100 Russian tourists.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan toured some of the affected areas on Saturday and promised to help residents rebuild their homes. But social media users criticized him for arriving in Marmaris in a massive convoy that caused more traffic and for having bags of tea thrown from his bus to people gathered to hear him speak.

While Turkish authorities say they are investigating whether the fires may have started as “sabotage” by outlawed Kurdish militants, experts mostly point to the climate crisis, as seen by the drastic increases in temperatures, along with accidents caused by people. Erdogan said Saturday that one of the fires was started by children.

A heat wave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from North Africa, has led to wildfires across the Mediterranean, including on the Italian island of Sicily and in western Greece, where some residents had to be evacuated by boat to escape the flames.

On Sunday afternoon, bathers on an Italian beach south of the Adriatic city of Pescara fled when they spotted towering clouds of smoke and flames from a fire in a nearby pine forest, the Italian news agency LaPresse said. Several people were reportedly injured when they tried to put out wind-whipped flames that had reached their homes, it said. Local officials told state TV that a elderly home in Pescara had to be evacuated.

Temperatures in Turkey and nearby countries in southeast Europe are expected to climb to 42 degrees Celsius (more than 107 Fahrenheit) Monday in many cities and towns. Antalya was already registering 41 degrees Celsius (106 Fahrenheit) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Turkey's eastern Van province, floods over the weekend destroyed at least six houses after a small river overflowed amid heavy rains. Villagers were told to quickly leave their homes and climb to higher locations.

Floods in northern Turkey last month killed at least six people.

___

Follow all AP stories about climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate.

Caption Tourists wait to be evacuated from smoke-engulfed Mazi area as wildfires rolled down the hill toward the seashore, in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul) Credit: Emre Tazegul Credit: Emre Tazegul

Caption Tourists are evacuated from smoke-engulfed Mazi area as wildfires rolled down the hill toward the seashore, in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul) Credit: Emre Tazegul Credit: Emre Tazegul

Caption Tourists are evacuated from smoke-engulfed Mazi area as wildfires rolled down the hill toward the seashore, in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul) Credit: Emre Tazegul Credit: Emre Tazegul

Caption A man runs from smoke-engulfed Mazi area as wildfires rolled down the hill toward the seashore, in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul) Credit: Emre Tazegul Credit: Emre Tazegul

Caption Tourists wait to be evacuated from the smoke-engulfed Mazi area as wildfires rolled down the hill toward the seashore, in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul) Credit: Emre Tazegul Credit: Emre Tazegul

Caption Tourists are evacuated from smoke-engulfed Mazi area as wildfires rolled down the hill toward the seashore, in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul) Credit: Emre Tazegul Credit: Emre Tazegul

Caption A man walks with his dog on the beach of smoke-engulfed Mazi area as wildfires rolled down the hill toward the seashore, in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul) Credit: Emre Tazegul Credit: Emre Tazegul

Caption Villagers water trees to stop the wildfires that continue to rage the forests in Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, early Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The fires in Antalya were continuing overnight in Manavgat and Gundogmus districts. In Bodrum, Mugla, they continued to burn down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate by boats. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A firefighter helicopter flies over the smoke-engulfed Mazi area as wildfires rolled down the hill toward the seashore, in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul) Credit: Emre Tazegul Credit: Emre Tazegul

Caption Wildfires continue to rage the forests in Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, early Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The fires in Antalya were continuing overnight in Manavgat and Gundogmus districts. In Bodrum, Mugla, they continued to burn down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate by boats. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A man watches the wildfires that continue to rage the forests in Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, early Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The fires in Antalya were continuing overnight in Manavgat and Gundogmus districts. In Bodrum, Mugla, they continued to burn down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate by boats. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption People watch the wildfires that continue to rage the forests in Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, early Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The fires in Antalya were continuing overnight in Manavgat and Gundogmus districts. In Bodrum, Mugla, they continued to burn down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate by boats. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Villagers water trees to stop the wildfires that continue to rage the forests in Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, early Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The fires in Antalya were continuing overnight in Manavgat and Gundogmus districts. In Bodrum, Mugla, they continued to burn down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate by boats. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Firefighters work in the smoke-engulfed Mazi area as wildfires rolled down the hill toward the seashore, forcing people to be evacuated, in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla.(AP Photo/Emre Tazegul) Credit: Emre Tazegul Credit: Emre Tazegul

Caption A man watches the wildfires that continue to rage the forests in Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, early Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The fires in Antalya were continuing overnight in Manavgat and Gundogmus districts. In Bodrum, Mugla, they continued to burn down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate by boats. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Villagers water trees to stop the wildfires that continue to rage the forests in Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, early Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The fires in Antalya were continuing overnight in Manavgat and Gundogmus districts. In Bodrum, Mugla, they continued to burn down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate by boats. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan salutes with scouts as he arrived to visit wildfires-affected forests in Marmaris, Mugla, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. Panicked tourists in Turkey hurried to the seashore to wait for rescue boats Saturday after being told to evacuate some hotels in the Aegean resort of Bodrum due to the dangers posed by nearby wildfires, Turkish media reported. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks with villagers in front of a wildfire-destroyed house in Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited