Tour de France teams ask fans to behave better after mass pileup in 15th stage

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
3 hours ago
X
Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard is calling on fans to behave better at cycling’s biggest race after another mass crash marred the 15th stage

SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC, France (AP) — Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard is calling on fans to behave better at cycling’s biggest race after another mass crash marred the 15th stage on Sunday.

“I’d like to tell the spectators to enjoy the race and be there to cheer for us without standing on the road or pouring beers on us," Vingegaard said. "Please, just enjoy the race.”

The Danish rider leads Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia by only 10 seconds with the race about to enter its final week.

The incident, which involved around two dozen riders, led to appeals from several teams at the Tour.

“Please be careful. So that the party remains a party for the riders, but also for you. You don’t need a cell phone to create mind-blowing memories,” the Cofidis team said amid unverified reports that the spectator who caused the crash was taking a selfie.

The Ineos Grenadiers team said “please give the riders room to race.”

A day after a big pileup forced several riders to abandon, the latest accident occurred after 52 kilometers (32 miles) when a spectator on the side of the road inadvertently touched American rider Sepp Kuss — a key teammate of Vingegaard — and sent him to the ground.

Fans gathering on the sides of roads and in villages as riders pass by is part of the tradition — and charm — of the Tour, but many spectators can take too many risks, including when they run alongside riders in mountain ascents.

Jumbo-Visma said Dylan van Baarle and Nathan van Hooydonck were among those who hit the tarmac on Sunday. Vingegaard was riding close to his teammates but escaped unscathed.

“The team felt pretty good today, although we of course had this crash that affected some of my teammates,” Vingegaard said.

Organizers also asked fans to “pay attention to the riders” after the incident which did not lead to any withdrawals.

Two years ago, a spectator brandishing a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders led to a massive pileup during the opening stage.

Dutch veteran Wout Poels soloed to victory Sunday after the tough trek in the Alps.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hampton Police Department

Suspect shot and killed after allegedly killing 4 in quiet Hampton subdivision50m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

A celebration of life fit for a King | Remembering Christine King Farris
4h ago

Credit: AP

Braves routed by White Sox, lose first series since May
3h ago

Credit: Greenwood/The Gathering Spot

Greenwood, Gathering Spot dispute among founders spills into open
4h ago

Credit: Greenwood/The Gathering Spot

Greenwood, Gathering Spot dispute among founders spills into open
4h ago

It’s unclear how much ‘unborn dependent’ tax benefit affects Georgia revenue
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

California's Death Valley sizzles as brutal heat wave continues
5m ago
Lionel Messi introduced by Inter Miami and Major League Soccer
8m ago
Titans landing 3-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, AP source says
36m ago
Featured

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Nedra Rhone: A journey through Black history in the South
Piedmont Park has many tiny living things. Kevin is very good at photographing them
Max Fried dominant in rehab assignment Saturday at High-A Rome
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top