Toughest COVID-19 rules extended to much of south England

London and its surrounding areas came under Tier 3 restrictions this Wednesday, with the latest figures showing the capital now has among the fastest growing case rates in the country.

Infections are again rising in many other parts of the U.K. In Wales, it emerged on Thursday that a computer problem caused a delay in the reporting of an extra 11,000 positive COVID-19 tests — meaning that cases in the region last week may have been twice as high as the figures first suggested.

The extra cases weren't included on top of a reported 11,911 positive cases last week because of maintenance work on public health databases.

The U.K. recorded another 612 COVID-19-related fatalities Wednesday, taking the total to 65,520 — Europe’s second-highest behind Italy.

