Toughest coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in London

“The medical advice that we have is that it is highly unlikely that this new variant will impinge the vaccine and the impact of the vaccine,” he said.

Under Tier 3 restrictions, the toughest level in England’s three-tier system, people can't socialize indoors and bars, pubs and restaurants must close except for takeout. People are told to minimize traveling within or to the area, and Hancock said people shouldn't take trips into central London to do their Christmas shopping.

In November, London was among areas with the lowest regional infection rates in England. But some areas in and around London have now become virus hot spots.

Local officials in some boroughs of the capital have already advised some schools to close and move to online learning as coronavirus cases spike. On Sunday, Greenwich officials said the borough was experiencing a period of “exponential growth” in cases, with infection rates now at their highest since March.

Mayor Sadiq Kahn has suggested that the government asks all secondary schools and colleges in London to shut early before Christmas because of outbreaks among those ranging in age from 10 to 19.

People take part in an anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown protest in Westminster, London, Monday Dec. 14, 2020. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Police detain a woman taking part in an anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown protest in Parliament Square, London, Monday Dec. 14, 2020. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau