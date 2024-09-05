Torrential rains in northern Italy flood Milan and leave a man missing

Two other northern regions, Lombardy and Veneto, were hit by widespread flooding, which caused damage and disruption in the city of Milan, where the Seveso and Lambro rivers overflowed.

Firefighters in Milan said they responded to dozens of calls to rescue people stuck in their cars in flooded underpasses and to drain basements filled with water.

Some subway services had to be suspended due to the flooding. For the first time since it was founded in 1976, Milan’s Radio Popolare station went off the air because its broadcast center was inundated with water.

Scientists warn that the climate crisis is increasing the frequency of extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, droughts, downbursts and flooding, in Europe and around the globe. They say storms are becoming heavier because warm air can hold more moisture.

Southern Italy recently has been suffering a severe drought, causing massive problems for local agriculture and tourism, especially in the islands of Sicily and Sardinia.

