Torrential rains in northern Italy flood Milan and leave a man missing

A wave of violent storms and torrential rain have battered northern Italy, raising fears for the life of a man who was swept away on a tractor in the Piedmont region
Cars are blocked in flooded streets in Milan, northern Italy, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Lombardy and Veneto have been hit by widespread flooding, causing damage and disruption in the city of Milan, where the local Seveso and Lambro rivers overflowed. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP
ROME (AP) — A wave of violent rainstorms battered northern Italy on Thursday, flooding the financial hub of Milan and raising fears for the life of a man who was swept away on a tractor in the Piedmont region.

Footage by state TV RAI showed the wheel of the vehicle still visible inside the Orco creek, near Turin, where the tractor overturned in muddy water. Local rescuers said they were searching for the missing 58-year-old man.

Another river overflowed in Piedmont's Val di Susa, collapsing two bridges, blocking a provincial road and isolating about 50 people in two villages.

Two other northern regions, Lombardy and Veneto, were hit by widespread flooding, which caused damage and disruption in the city of Milan, where the Seveso and Lambro rivers overflowed.

Firefighters in Milan said they responded to dozens of calls to rescue people stuck in their cars in flooded underpasses and to drain basements filled with water.

Some subway services had to be suspended due to the flooding. For the first time since it was founded in 1976, Milan’s Radio Popolare station went off the air because its broadcast center was inundated with water.

Scientists warn that the climate crisis is increasing the frequency of extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, droughts, downbursts and flooding, in Europe and around the globe. They say storms are becoming heavier because warm air can hold more moisture.

Southern Italy recently has been suffering a severe drought, causing massive problems for local agriculture and tourism, especially in the islands of Sicily and Sardinia.

Two women wade through floodwater caused by heavy rain in a street in Milan, Italy, Thursday Sept. 5, 2024. (Stefano Porta/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman wades through floodwater due to heavy rain in a street in Milan, Italy, Thursday Sept. 5, 2024. (Stefano Porta/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Residents walk through flooded streets in Milan, northern Italy, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Lombardy and Veneto have been hit by widespread flooding, causing damage and disruption in the city of Milan, where the local Seveso and Lambro rivers overflowed. (Stefano Porta/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man stands in floodwater caused by heavy rain in a street in Milan, Italy, Thursday Sept. 5, 2024. (Stefano Porta/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Residents wade through flooded streets in Milan, northern Italy, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Lombardy and Veneto have been hit by widespread flooding, causing damage and disruption in the city of Milan, where the local Seveso and Lambro rivers overflowed. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman wades through floodwater due to heavy rain in a street in Milan, Italy, Thursday Sept. 5, 2024. (Stefano Porta/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

