BreakingNews
DeSantis is in a car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events but isn't injured

Toronto police seek suspects after luxury cars are stolen from a car dealership in broad daylight

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
Toronto police are seeking help from the public to identify three suspects who allegedly stole luxury vehicles from a car dealership

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto police are seeking help from the public to identify three suspects who allegedly stole luxury vehicles from a car dealership.

Police said Monday they responded to a vehicle theft call just after 3:40 p.m. on Saturday at a dealership in the downtown area of Dundas Street East and Carroll Street area.

They say three people entered the dealership and stole three luxury vehicles.

The stolen vehicles are a black 2021 Rolls Royce Dawn without a license plate, a black 2022 Bentley Bentayga with Ontario plate number CYAA632, and a white 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan with Ontario plate number CXCY439. The combined value of the cars is worth more than 1 million Canadian dollars ($750,000)

The vehicles were last seen driving northbound on Carroll Street.

Police have released images of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers. The suspects are wearing masks in the photos.

Toronto has seen a large spike in car thefts this year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Screenshot

The Jolt: A suburban switcheroo buoys Cobb Democrats4h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Could a heat-related blackout overwhelm Atlanta’s hospitals?

Credit: Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

Are Georgia’s laws to blame for the recent wave of brewery closures?
22m ago

Credit: AP

Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
16h ago

Credit: AP

Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
16h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

HAPPENING TODAY: UPS and Teamsters resume talks amid a ticking clock
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

U.S. consumer confidence jumps to a two-year high as inflation eases
10m ago
DeSantis is in a car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events but...
11m ago
General Motors Q2 profit up 52% on strong sales, company confirms new Chevy Bolt EV is...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
Asian store in Duluth a social media-fueled sensation
Gridlock Guy: Why chicken guts keep wrecking your commute
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top