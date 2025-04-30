Nation & World News
Toronto Gold Glove OF Varsho makes stunning, back-handed catch in season debut against Boston

Daulton Varsho and his Gold Glove defense are back in the Toronto Blue Jays’ outfield
Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Daulton Varsho takes batting practice before the American League baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Toronto on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

By IAN HARRISON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

TORONTO (AP) — Daulton Varsho and his Gold Glove defense are back in the Toronto Blue Jays' outfield.

Hours after being activated off the injured list, Varsho turned in a highlight-reel catch at the base of the wall in center field in his season debut.

Varsho was retreating to the wall in center on a one-out drive by Boston's Jarren Duran in the fourth inning Tuesday night when he lost his balance as he reached the warning track, falling and rolling over. Able to get back up on one knee — and with his back turned to home plate — Varsho had the presence of mind to stick out his gloved left hand and make a remarkable catch.

Varsho won his first Gold Glove award with Toronto last season, when he hit .214 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs. The 28-year-old missed the start of this season while recovering from right shoulder surgery in September. He's a career .225 hitter with a .414 slugging percentage and 79 home runs over five seasons in Arizona and Toronto.

Toronto also activated right-hander Casey Lawrence a day after claiming him off waivers from Seattle. Right-hander Paxton Schultz and infielder Will Wagner were optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

Earlier Tuesday, three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer threw off the mound for second time as he works toward a return from a troublesome thumb inflammation.

Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Daulton Varsho leaves the field after batting practice before the American League baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Toronto on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

