Toronto Film Festival to honor Villeneuve and Obomsawin

TIFF co-heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey said Thursday that Villeneuve will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award and Obomsawin will be honored with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media at the 2021 TIFF Tribute Awards. Both are Canadian.

Villeneuve is known for directing films like “Prisoners” and “Blade Runner 2049” and was nominated for an Oscar for the 2016 film “Arrival.” His new film, an adaptation of “Dune,” will be playing at the festival after its world premiere in Venice.