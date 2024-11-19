Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Toronto author Anne Michaels wins Giller Prize for novel 'Held'

Poet-novelist Anne Michaels has won the Giller Prize for her novel “Held,” a multi-generational examination of war and trauma
Anne Michaels accepts the Giller Prize for her book "Held' at a ceremony in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Anne Michaels accepts the Giller Prize for her book "Held' at a ceremony in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
1 hour ago

TORONTO (AP) — Poet-novelist Anne Michaels has won the Giller Prize for her novel “Held,” a multi-generational examination of war and trauma.

The 100,000 Canadian dollar ($71,000) Giller prize honors the best in Canadian fiction. Past winners have included Margaret Atwood, Mordecai Richler and Alice Munro.

Michaels appealed for “unity” among “all the arts” during her speech Monday night at the Toronto ceremony, held under the shadow of anti-war protests by other members of the literary community.

Outside the Park Hyatt hotel, protesters renewed demands for the Giller Foundation to cut ties with several corporate sponsors, including Scotiabank over its stake in Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems.

Inside, the gala went off without any disruptions after last year's ceremony was beset by pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

“Held” moves backwards and forwards through time as it follows a photographer-turned-First World War solider, his descendants, their spouses and their spouses’ parents. The Giller jury cited “Held” as an impactful and hypnotic exploration of mortality, resilience and desires.

The Giller was created in 1994 by late businessman Jack Rabinovitch in memory of his late wife, literary journalist Doris Giller.

Anne Michaels, right, stands with Elana Rabinovitch, executive director of Giller Prize, as she accepts the Giller Prize for her book "Held" at a ceremony in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Former Giller Prize winner Ian Williams, second from left, speaks to protesters as they demonstrate outside the venue where the Giller Prize award ceremony is taking place, in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Anne Michaels accepts the Giller Prize for her book "Held" at a ceremony in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators gather in front of a downtown Toronto hotel for the Giller Award ceremony, chanting "free Palestine" and holding banners, in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators gather in front of a downtown Toronto hotel for the Giller Award ceremony, chanting "free Palestine" and holding banners, in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Protesters form a picket line outside the venue where the Giller Prize award ceremony is taking place, in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Percival Everett's 'James' is a finalist for Carnegie Medal for fiction
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Judge sets April trial date for Sarah Palin's libel claim against The New York Times
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The family of Israeli-American hostage pleads with Biden and Trump to bring hostages home
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US sanctions group that builds illegal West Bank settlements, with close ties to Israeli...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Osprey's safety issues spiked over five years and caused deaths. Pilots still want to...10m ago
45 activists get 4 to 10 years in prison in Hong Kong's biggest national security case15m ago
Cowboys fall at home again after piece of roof comes down before loss to Texans16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

LAKEN RILEY CASE
Investigators say Jose Ibarra’s clothing on Snapchat confirmed suspicions
Why one of Georgia’s top rivals for film projects could kill its incentives
Georgia’s largest German Christmas market, Christkindl, adds second location