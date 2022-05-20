Tornado hits western German city; at least 30 injured

Authorities in Bavaria said 14 people were injured Friday when the wooden hut they were trying to shelter in collapsed during a storm at Lake Brombach, south of Nuremberg. Among the injured were several children and a 37-year-old woman, who was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said two French citizens died after their motorized paraglider was caught by a strong gust of wind shortly after taking off Thursday from an airfield in Ballenstedt, 175 kilometers (109 miles) southwest of Berlin. Police in Saxony-Anhalt state said the pair, both 59, were urged to land because of a forecast for an abrupt change in the weather.

Shortly after the warning, “they appear to have been hit by a gust of wind that caused the paraglider to collapse, and the air vehicle crashed onto a field from a height of about 40 meters (131 feet),” police said.

Schools in the western city of Cologne closed before midday Friday to give students time to make it home safely before the storms hit.

Further south in Ahrweiler county, all schools remained closed Friday. More than 130 people were killed in the region last summer after it was hit by a flash flood in July.

Caption Two trucks overturned after a storm in Paderborn, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. A tornado swept through the western German city of Paderborn on Friday, injuring at least 30 people as it blew away roofs, toppled trees and sent debris flying for miles, authorities said. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)

Caption A damaged car is seen after a storm in Paderborn, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)

Caption A fire fighter is seen near a damaged car after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Caption Fire fighters remove debris after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Caption A fire engine is seen near an uprooted tree after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Caption Cars drive on the flooded B7 road in the Hubbelrath district, Duesseldorf, Germany Friday, May 20, 2022. (David Young/dpa via AP)

Caption A rescued buzzard is held by a volunteer after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Caption People stand in front of a damaged house after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Caption Debris lies in front of the Catholic Church of St. Clemens whose spire was destroyed, in Hellinghausen near Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Caption Lightning flashes across the night sky in Stuttgart, Geremany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Andreas Rosar/dpa via AP)

Caption A destroyed solar cell module lies on the roadside next to a fallen tree during a storm in Paderborn, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. A tornado swept through the western German city of Paderborn on Friday, injuring at least 30 people as it blew away roofs, toppled trees and sent debris flying for miles, authorities said. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)