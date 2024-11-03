Nation & World News

Tornado and severe thunderstorm cause damage in Oklahoma City area

A tornado and severe thunderstorm have struck the Oklahoma City area early Sunday, causing an unspecified amount of damage, according to weather forecasters and local media
47 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A tornado and severe thunderstorm struck the Oklahoma City area early Sunday, causing an unspecified amount of damage, according to weather forecasters and local media.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

More than 53,000 customers were without power in the state, according to PowerOutage.us. The damage in one neighborhood included scattered parts of trees and a flipped car, KOCO-TV reported.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the area Sunday morning. A social media post by the agency's office in Norman, Oklahoma, shortly before 1:30 a.m. reported a severe thunderstorm with a tornado moving through eastern Oklahoma City toward Midwest City and Tinker Air Force Base.

The post warned, “If you’re in the path of this storm, take cover immediately!”

