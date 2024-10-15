Breaking: Fulton judge rules that election certification is mandatory in Georgia
Tori Amos' first children's book is an ode to inspiration

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Tori Amos is working on a children’s book she hopes will help young people forge their own paths of inspiration
This cover image released by Penguin Young Readers shows "Tori and the Muses" by Tori Amos with illustrations by Demelsa Haughton. (Penguin Young Readers via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This cover image released by Penguin Young Readers shows "Tori and the Muses" by Tori Amos with illustrations by Demelsa Haughton. (Penguin Young Readers via AP)
Updated 36 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Tori Amos is working on a children's book — her first — that she hopes will help young people follow their own paths of inspiration.

“Tori and the Muses” will be published March 4 by the Penguin Random House imprint Penguin Workshop. Illustrated by Demelsa Haughton, Amos' book tells of a girl blessed with the guidance of 11 secret muses who reveal to her a world rich in material for an emerging artist.

“In a time where children’s minds are dominated by small screens, I really wanted to offer up a different way for the reader to find inspiration and magic, that is all around each of us," Amos said in a statement. “For me the muses allowed me to escape the concrete boundaries that confined me and enabled me to find a place where I could create without fear of judgment. The muses are there for everyone should you ever wish to look and trust me here.”

Amos, 61, is known for such songs as “Spark,” “Professional Widow” and “A Sorta Fairytale.” Her previous books include “Piece by Piece” and “Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage.”

