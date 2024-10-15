Tori Amos' first children's book is an ode to inspiration

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Tori Amos is working on a children's book — her first — that she hopes will help young people follow their own paths of inspiration.

“Tori and the Muses” will be published March 4 by the Penguin Random House imprint Penguin Workshop. Illustrated by Demelsa Haughton, Amos' book tells of a girl blessed with the guidance of 11 secret muses who reveal to her a world rich in material for an emerging artist.

“In a time where children’s minds are dominated by small screens, I really wanted to offer up a different way for the reader to find inspiration and magic, that is all around each of us," Amos said in a statement. “For me the muses allowed me to escape the concrete boundaries that confined me and enabled me to find a place where I could create without fear of judgment. The muses are there for everyone should you ever wish to look and trust me here.”