X

Torchlight march marks mass deaths of Armenians

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
51 minutes ago
About 10,000 people bearing torches have marched through Armenia’s capital to commemorate the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed in Ottoman Turkey more than a century ago

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — About 10,000 people bearing torches on Sunday night marched through Armenia’s capital to commemorate the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed in Ottoman Turkey more than a century ago.

The march from a central square to a sprawling memorial complex began with activists burning the flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan. Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan have spiraled in recent months since the blockage of the road leading to the ethnic Aremenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh within Azerbaijan.

Historians estimate that, in the last days of the Ottoman Empire, up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed by Ottoman Turks in what is widely regarded as the first genocide of the 20th century.

Armenians have long pushed for the deaths to be recognized as genocide.

While Turkey concedes that many died in that era, the country has rejected the term genocide, saying the death toll is inflated and the deaths resulted from civil unrest during the Ottoman Empire’s collapse.

Armenia on Monday formally observes Genocide Remembrance Day, marking the start of the killings in 1915.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Gwinnett police investigate fatal gas station shooting near Norcross1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ex-Georgia House, mayoral candidate facing kidnapping, assault charges in Cobb
3h ago

Credit: AP

Five players on the Falcons’ draft radar
3h ago

Credit: AP

Kyle Wright and conviction, Ronald Acuña Jr.’s speed, starters for Miami series
4h ago

Credit: AP

Kyle Wright and conviction, Ronald Acuña Jr.’s speed, starters for Miami series
4h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Far-right candidates score wins in Georgia GOP party elections
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ken Potts, one of last 2 USS Arizona survivors, dies at 102
10m ago
Diplomats flee Sudan fighting as citizens struggle to escape
10m ago
'People are suffering': Food stamp woes worsen Alaska hunger
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Public service set for Sunday night for longtime Baptist leader Charles Stanley
Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top