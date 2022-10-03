Top US regulators say crypto poses financial stability risks

Powell, who has recently said stablecoins will need greater regulation as they become more widely used by consumers, said Monday that "acting now will allow us to support responsible financial innovation while preserving financial stability."

Yellen said, “As we've painfully learned from history, innovation without adequate regulation can result in significant disruptions and harm to the financial system.”

At the start of the year, the council stated it would focus its efforts on researching and developing recommendations on digital asset issues, as more Americans invest in cryptocurrencies.

Roughly 16% of adult Americans, or 40 million people, have invested in cryptocurrencies, according to a September 2021 Pew Research Center poll. And 43% of men age 18-29 have put money into cryptocurrency.

Last month, the Treasury Department issued a report that recommended the U.S. work on developing a digital dollar.

Yellen said Treasury recommends that the U.S. “advance policy and technical work on a potential central bank digital currency, or CBDC, so that the United States is prepared if CBDC is determined to be in the national interest.”

More than 100 central banks around the world are considering a digital currency, but just a few have actually issued one.