Top US, EU envoys visit Kosovo to promote talks with Serbia

Lajcak and Palmer met in Brussels last week to talk about Western Balkans and the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue. They will have a joint news conference on Tuesday.

Both Washington and Brussels have clearly said that normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo are essential for their further integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions. Serbia and Kosovo have both applied for EU membership one day and Kosovo aims at NATO membership too.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces. The war ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign that drove Serb troops out and a peacekeeping force moved in.

Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s sovereignty, but Serbia and allies Russia and China don’t. Tensions over Kosovo remain a source of volatility in the Balkans.