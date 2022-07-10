Top US diplomat to pay Abe condolence visit to Japan

"Prime Minister Abe was a transformative leader, a statesman, someone of truly global stature," Blinken told reporters. He added that Abe's death had shaken the G-20 meeting with many of his foreign minister colleagues expressing shock and distress at the news.

Shortly after Abe was pronounced dead, Blinken met in Bali with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin to review strategy mainly related to North Korea. In that meeting and again on Saturday, Blinken underscored the importance of the U.S.-Japan relationship.

“The alliance between Japan and the United States has been a cornerstone of our foreign policy for decades and as I said yesterday, Prime Minister Abe really brought that partnership to new heights,” he said.

“The friendship between the Japanese and American people is likewise unshakable,” Blinken said. “So we’re standing with the people of Japan, with the prime minister’s family, in the aftermath of a truly, truly appalling act of violence.”