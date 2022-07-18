Top Spanish court nixes height rule for women joining police

Candidates for the National Police Corps must meet height requirements, among other qualifications. Women must be at least 1.60 meters (5 feet, 3 inches) tall, and men at least 1.65 meters (5 feet, 4 inches).

But a woman plaintiff who missed the cut because she measured 1.54 meters (just over 5 feet) complained that the requirements were more favorable for men because only 3% of the male population don’t meet the requirement. For women, 25% of the population don’t stand that tall.