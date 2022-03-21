Top-seeded NC State women beat Kansas State, reach Sweet 16

The 6-6 Lee needed a little longer to get her second before also taking a seat early at the end of the period. She finished with 12 points, well below her season average of 22.3, despite playing 31 minutes.

Camille Hobby provided a tough performance off the bench in relief of Cunane, scoring eight first-half points while avoiding picking up cheap fouls defending Lee. And that helped the Wolfpack stay on course, leading to a 12-0 burst that began with Lee on the bench.

N.C. State ran out to a 31-15 lead on Johnson's transition 3-pointer followed by Perez's jumper with 5:29 left before halftime, while Kansas State managed just one basket during a 10-minute stretch. That lead reached 20 before halftime and the ninth-seeded Wildcats never got closer than 13 in the second half.

Freshman Serena Sundell scored 17 points to lead Kansas State, which was trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2002. But the Wildcats shot just 39% and made 7 of 25 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats were trying to win multiple games in the same NCAA Tournament for only the third time, the others coming in the Sweet 16 push from two decades ago and an Elite Eight trip in 1982. But they never things truly established with Lee — who scored 61 points earlier this season to set a new NCAA women’s single-game scoring record — and had few defensive answers for the Wolfpack's flowing attack.

N.C. State: Cunane's early foul trouble aside, the final home game for the All-American as well as fifth-year seniors Jones, Perez and Kai Crutchfield couldn't have gone much smoother. That included each getting a curtain-call substitution in the final minutes to rousing cheers and a hug from coach Wes Moore, the last being Crutchfield and Cunane — who had subbed back into the game briefly to get that chance — after Moore called a timeout with 2:03 left.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Kansas State's Ayoka Lee (50) attempts to shoot as North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown Caption Kansas State's Ayoka Lee (50) attempts to shoot as North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown

Caption North Carolina State's Camille Hobby (41) handles the ball as Kansas State's Taylor Lauterbach defends during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown Caption North Carolina State's Camille Hobby (41) handles the ball as Kansas State's Taylor Lauterbach defends during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown

Caption Kansas State's Brylee Glenn (5) drives against North Carolina State's Raina Perez, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown Caption Kansas State's Brylee Glenn (5) drives against North Carolina State's Raina Perez, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown

Caption North Carolina State's Kayla Jones (25) and Kansas State's Ayoka Lee, top, battle for a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown Caption North Carolina State's Kayla Jones (25) and Kansas State's Ayoka Lee, top, battle for a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown

Caption North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore reacts to a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown Caption North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore reacts to a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown