Nation & World News

Top-seeded Coco Gauff tumbles out of National Bank Open, falling 6-4, 6-1 to Diana Shnaider

Top-seeded Coco Gauff tumbled out of the National Bank Open on Friday, falling 6-4, 6-1 to 14th-seeded Diana Shnaider in windy conditions at Sobeys Stadium
Jessica Pegula celebrates after winning the first set against Ashlyn Krueger at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jessica Pegula celebrates after winning the first set against Ashlyn Krueger at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
5 minutes ago

TORONTO (AP) — Top-seeded Coco Gauff tumbled out of the National Bank Open on Friday, falling 6-4, 6-1 to 14th-seeded Diana Shnaider in windy conditions at Sobeys Stadium.

Preparing for her U.S. Open title defense, Gauff was broken trailing 5-4 in the first set. The 20-year-old American double-faulted down 2-1 in the second and Shnaider held serve to go up 4-1.

Shnaider, also 20, sealed the victory with another break to set up a quarterfinal match against No. 6 Liudmila Samsonova, a 6-2, 6-4 winner over Elise Mertens.

In the late match, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka played Katie Boulter.

Earlier, defending champion Jessica Pegula beat qualifier Ashlyn Krueger 6-2, 6-4.

The third-seeded Pegula, from nearby Buffalo, New York, took advantage of Krueger’s nine double faults. Last year in Montreal, Pegula beat Samsonova in the final.

She will face Peyton Stearns, who became the fifth American in the quarterfinals when No. 12 Victoria Azarenka retired because of a thigh injury.

Taylor Townsend topped fourth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-1 and No. 8 Emma Navarro beat No. 11 Marta Kostyuk 7-5, 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal pairing.

Amanda Anisimova advanced after No. 10 Anna Kalinskaya of Russia retired because of dizziness. Anisimova took the first set 6-2.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Jessica Pegula hits a return to Ashlyn Krueger at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jessica Pegula looks over at her coach during match against Ashlyn Krueger at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jessica Pegula hits a return to Ashlyn Krueger at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ashlyn Krueger hits a return to Jessica Pegula at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Townsend celebrates her 6-2, 6-1 win over Jelena Ostapenko at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Friday Aug. 9, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, hits a return to Emma Navarro at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Friday Aug. 9, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Taylor Townsend serves to Jelena Ostapenko at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Friday Aug. 9, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, hits a return to Emma Navarro at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Friday Aug. 9, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US Open player compensation rises to a record $75 million, with singles champs getting...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rafael Nadal withdraws from the US Open, the 3rd Grand Slam tournament he'll miss this...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young help US rout Nigeria 88-74 to reach Olympic women's hoops...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson a no-show at 200 meters and won't race for individual medal at...
The Latest
The Latest: Debby's remnants hit New York and Pennsylvania with heavy rain and severe...9m ago
The Latest: Harris and Walz hold rally in Arizona, while Trump visits Montana14m ago
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign in Arizona as they fight to gain ground in the Sun...15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 11 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades