Top Russian official meets North Korean leader in latest Pyongyang visit

A top Russian security official has traveled to North Korea and met leader Kim Jong Un, after North Korea recently reportedly sent additional troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine
By HYUNG-JIN KIM – Associated Press
Updated 56 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A top Russian security official traveled to North Korea on Friday and met leader Kim Jong Un, according to the countries' state media, after North Korea recently reportedly sent additional troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.

Russia's state-run news agency Tass reported that Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Security Council secretary, during a meeting with Kim conveyed a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who extended his greetings and vowed to give "utmost attention" to implementing agreements reached in their recent summits.

Interfax, another Russian news agency, reported that during the meeting, Shoigu reaffirmed Moscow's "unconditional readiness" to uphold a security partnership deal reached at last year's Pyongyang summit, which pledges mutual assistance if either country faces aggression. The agency, quoting Shoigu, said various issues were discussed during his meeting with Kim, which lasted more than two hours, including Russia's war in Ukraine, Moscow's dialogues with the Trump administration and the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The Russian outlets didn’t immediately say whether any agreements were reached.

Shoigu's visit comes after Ukraine and Russia agreed in principle Wednesday to a limited ceasefire after President Donald Trump spoke with the countries' leaders, though it remained to be seen when it might take effect and what possible targets would be off limits to attack.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency also confirmed the arrival of a Russian delegation led by Shoigu but didn’t provide details on the purpose of their visit.

North Korea has been supplying a vast amount of conventional weapons to Russia, and last fall it sent about 10,000 to 12,000 troops to Russia as well, according to U.S., South Korean and Ukraine intelligence officials. In late February, South Korea's spy agency said North Korea appeared to have sent additional troops to Russia. South Korean media put the number of new North Korean soldiers at about 1,000 to 3,000.

South Korea, the U.S. and others suspect North Korea is receiving economic and military assistance from Russia in return for providing weapons and troops. Many experts say North Korea will likely ramp up its support of Russia to win as many benefits as possible from Russia before the war ends.

Shoigu's trip could be related to Kim's possible trip to Russia, some observers say. In June 2024, Putin visited Pyongyang and signed a major mutual defense treaty with Kim. At the time, Putin invited Kim to visit Moscow.

In 2023, when Shoigu, then a defense minister, traveled to North Korea, Kim gave him a personal tour of a North Korean arms exhibition in what outside critics likened to a sales pitch. In September 2024, Shoigu, then with the new security council post, went to North Korea again for a meeting with Kim, and the two discussed expanding cooperation, according to North Korea’s state media.

Earlier Friday, KCNA said Kim oversaw the test-launches of new anti-aircraft missiles the previous day. It cited Kim as calling the missiles “another major defense weapons system” for North Korea.

The missile launches, North Korea’s sixth weapons testing activity this year, occurred on the same day that the U.S. and South Korean militaries concluded their annual training that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal. The 11-day Freedom Shield command post exercise was the allies’ first major joint military exercises since the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January, and the two countries held diverse field training exercises alongside the Freedom Shield drills.

North Korea’s Defense Ministry alleged Friday the recent U.S.-South Korean drills involved simulations to destroy underground tunnels in the North to remove its nuclear weapons. An unidentified ministry spokesperson said the U.S. and South Korea would face “the gravest consequences they do not want,” if they perform similar provocative actions again.

North Korea often churns out warlike rhetoric and threats of attacks when the U.S. and South Korean militaries conduct big drills. South Korea's Unification Ministry on Friday warned North Korea not to use its defensive drills with the U.S. as a pretext to launch provocations.

Trump has said he's willing to reach out to Kim to revive their nuclear diplomacy, but North Korea hasn't made any public responses to Trump's overture. Many experts say Kim, now preoccupied with his support of Russia's war efforts against Ukraine, won't likely embrace Trump's outreach anytime soon, but could seriously consider it when the war ends.

Kim and Trump met three times in 2018-19 to discuss North Korea's possible nuclear disarmament, but their diplomacy eventually fell apart due to disputes over U.S.-led economic sanctions on North Korea. —— AP writer Kim Tong-hyung contributed to the report.

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows Russia's Security Council secretary, Sergey Shoigu, center left, who arrived at Pyongyang Airport being received by Party Secretary Park Chung-cheon, center right on Friday, March 21, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows Russia's Security Council secretary, Sergey Shoigu, right, who arrived at Pyongyang Airport being greeted by Party Secretary Park Chung-cheon on Friday, March 21, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

A South Korean army K1E1 tank crosses a floating bridge on the Imjin River during a joint river-crossing exercise between South Korea and the United States as a part of the Freedom Shield military exercise in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, its military test-launches a new anti-aircraft missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, Thursday, March 20, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

U.S. Army soldiers participate in a joint river-crossing exercise between South Korea and the United States as a part of the Freedom Shield military exercise in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

U.S. and South Korean army soldiers participate in a joint river-crossing exercise between South Korea and the United States as a part of the Freedom Shield military exercise on the Imjin River in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, its military test-launches a new anti-aircraft missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, Thursday, March 20, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

A South Korean army K1E1 tank crosses a floating bridge on the Imjin River during a joint river-crossing exercise between South Korea and the United States as a part of the Freedom Shield military exercise in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

U.S. Army soldiers participate in a joint river-crossing exercise between South Korea and the United States as a part of the Freedom Shield military exercise in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

