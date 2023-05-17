Top-ranked Swiatek retires from Italian Open quarterfinal due to injured right thigh

“I saw something happen in the tiebreak, on almost the last point but I didn’t know how serious it is," Rybakina said. "The first two games she started really aggressive so I understood that she couldn’t really move that much.”

It’s the third time that the big-serving Rybakina has beaten Swiatek this year. That accounts for three of Swiatek's six losses in 2023.

Rybakina’s semifinal opponent will be Jelena Ostapenko, who beat Paula Badosa 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to reach her first semifinal on clay since winning the 2017 French Open.

The other semifinal will feature Veronika Kudermetova of Russia against Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine.

