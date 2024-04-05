Top-ranked Korda likely makes way into final 8 at T-Mobile Match Play

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Nelly Korda almost certainly kept her hopes alive for a fourth consecutive LPGA Tour victory by shooting a 3-under 69 on Friday for a three-day total of 1-under par in the T-Mobile Match Play.

The top-ranked Korda was tied for fifth place with Narin An when she finished her round, and the top eight advance to match play Saturday. The cut line was 2 over when Korda walked off Shadow Creek Golf Course.

It was quite a leap for Korda, who shot 73 in each of the first two rounds, but high wind Thursday afternoon also brought the field back to her. Korda played in the morning that day when the weather conditions were much calmer, and no one with an afternoon tee time broke par.