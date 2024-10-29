Top-ranked Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters citing a virus

PARIS (AP) — Top-seeded Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the Paris Masters, citing a virus.

The Italian player, who is guaranteed to finish the year as No. 1, said in a message relayed by organizers that he is not able to play this week.

“I came very early here to prepare then I fell sick, I'm having a virus at the moment, which is going to pass the next two-three days, so bodywise I'm not ready to compete,” Sinner said.