Nation & World News

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and women's No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka win titles in Cincinnati

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and women’s No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka earned straight-set victories in the finals of the Cincinnati Open, the first titles at the tournament for both players
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, plays a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, plays a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
By JEFF WALLNER – Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and women's No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka earned straight-set victories in the finals of the Cincinnati Open on Monday, the first titles at the tournament for both players.

Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-5 for her first title since the Australian Open in January.

Sinner, who turned 23 on Friday, beat American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (4), 6-2 to become the youngest Cincinnati champion since 21-year-old Andy Murray won in 2008.

“I’m very happy to be in the position where I am," Sinner said. "I'm just trying to keep going this way mentally. It's important to recover to be ready for New York. That's the most important thing.”

The U.S. Open begins on Aug. 26 in New York.

Sinner and Tiafoe were both playing in their first Cincinnati finals with their previous best results being the third round.

Tiafoe forced a tiebreak in the first set, but three straight errors led to a 7-6 defeat.

Sinner had a 5-1 lead in the second before Tiafoe saved three match points to make it 5-2 before Sinner was able to serve out for the win.

Tiafoe had a less conventional path to the final. He won the first set in the quarterfinals on Saturday before Hubert Hurkacz retired with a calf injury then saved two match points to defeat Holger Rune in three sets in the semis.

An American man hasn't won the title in Cincinnati since Andy Roddick in 2006.

Sabalenka moved up a spot to No. 2 in the rankings before the match, then didn't lose a set en route to her 15th WTA title. She had never gotten past the semifinals at Cincinnati, losing three times in that round.

The 26-year-old Sabalenka can now be considered a favorite at the U.S. Open. The Belarusian missed Wimbledon with a shoulder injury, then returned to the tour at Washington two weeks ago.

“I would say that I'm really playing great tennis,” Sabalenka said. “Probably not the best tennis I can play but I'm definitely getting there. Hopefully at the U.S. Open I can reach even higher levels.”

Against Pegula, Sabalenka took 17 minutes to build a 4-1 lead in the first set. Pegula, who double-faulted five times, broke serve for the first time to tie the second set at 5-all, but Sabalenka won the next two games to finish off the 1-hour, 14-minute match.

“She was playing at a high level and never really came down,” Pegula said. “When she’s serving really well, it’s tough, especially on these fast courts.”

The sixth-ranked Pegula had a challenging road to the final. After defending her title at Toronto, the American played two matches on Friday because of weather-related postponements and had three matches go three sets. Her time on the court exceeded Sabalenka's by more than two hours entering the final.

“I'm proving to myself that I can play a lot of matches and overcome a lot of challenges,” Pegula said. “I'm looking forward to not doing anything for a few days."

Sabalenka joined top-ranked Iga Swiatek as the only players with 10 or more WTA titles since 2020. She beat Swiatek in the Cincinnati semis.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, plays a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns to the court after a short break during her loss to Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Frances Tiafoe of the United States plays a shot to Alejandro Tabilo of Chile during their first round match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Naomi Osaka, fellow past champions Wawrinka, Thiem and Andreescu given US Open wild cards
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

2024 US Open: Alexa Noel turns pro after winning an NCAA tennis title at the University...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jose Luis Ballester becomes 1st Spaniard to win US Amateur, fending off Iowa's Noah Kent
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Less than one week after the Olympics, the WNBA playoff chase is on as rivalries have...
The Latest
The Latest: Biden headlines Night 1 of the DNC15m ago
Ernesto retains strength as a hurricane over the open Atlantic25m ago
Alvarez's homer in 9th inning gives Mets 4-3 win over Orioles25m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA owes Atlanta expansion program $70 million
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog