Nation & World News

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek, U.S. Open champ Coco Gauff knocked out of Miami Open

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek and U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff have been knocked out of the Miami Open
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot from Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot from Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
34 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek and U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff have been knocked out of the Miami Open.

Swiatek lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-2 on Monday night, hours after the third-seeded Gauff fell in three sets to No. 23 Caroline Garcia 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

In the men’s draw, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the round of 16 with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Gael Monfils.

Garcia defeated her second straight Grand Slam champion to reach Miami's quarterfinals. She ousted four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka 7-6 (4), 7-5 on Sunday.

Garcia said it had been a while since she had a victory over a top-10 opponent like Gauff.

“You keep working and trying to stay positive about what’s coming, that it’s going to pay off,” she said. “Sometimes, it’s very hard. But I’m lucky enough to have very good people behind me to help me and stay positive when I’m struggling.”

“It means a lot to have this little reward and keep going in the tournament,” she said.

Also moving into the quarterfinals was No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina, who defeated 17th-seeded American Madison Keys 6-3, 7-5.

Rybakina will next face No. 8 seed Maria Sakkari, who advanced to her second Miami Open quarterfinal when Anna Kalinskaya, seeded 22nd, withdrew with a right thigh injury.

Victoria Azarenka, who’s won the Australian Open twice, made the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Katie Boulter.

Yulia Putintseva also advanced, defeating No. 27 seed Anhalina Kalinina straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (5), and No. 5 seed Jessica Pegula beat Emma Navarro 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Alcaraz will next face Lorenzo Musetti, who beat Ben Shelton 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Alexander Zverev, the fourth seed, defeated Christopher Eubanks 7-6 (4), 6-3, and No. 9 seed Alex de Minaur beat Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (3), 6-4.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, celebrates after beating Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, right, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, congratulate each other after Alexandrova beat Swiatek during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot from Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, returns a shot from Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Caroline Garcia, of France, celebrates after beating Coco Gauff during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff reacts after losing a point to Caroline Garcia, of France, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Caroline Garcia, of France, right, and Coco Gauff congratulate each other after Garcia beat Gauff during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, returns a ball from Madison Keys in their women's fourth round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, salutes fans after beating Christopher Eubanks in their men's third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Home Depot, others can ignore Okefenokee resolutions, agency says

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘This will save lives’: Grady paramedics begin blood transfusions

Credit: Stephen B. Morton/Georgia Port Authority

Savannah River deepening study a ‘priority’ for U.S. House lawmakers

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes

Credit: TNS

Attorney in Fulton Trump case fights to keep his law license
The Latest

Credit: AP

Clark scores 32 as top seed Iowa holds on to beat West Virginia 64-54
6m ago
Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports, interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told...
8m ago
New York police officer fatally shot during traffic stop
17m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta