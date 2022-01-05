Top-ranked Baylor beats Oklahoma 84-74 for 20th win in row

Tanner Groves had 13 points to lead four players in double figures for first-year coach Porter Moser and the Sooners, who like Baylor shot 56% from the field (29 of 52). Jalen Hill and Gibson each had 12 points and Ethan Chargois 10.

Flagler had a turnover on a charging foul with about seven minutes left and Baylor up six. The teams traded missed shots before a defensive rebound by Gibson. But after two missed 3s by Oklahoma, Tchamwa Tchatchoua made a layup while being fouled. Flagler had a putback basket on the missed free throw to stretch the lead back to 10.

A 3-pointer by Flagler ignited a 19-9 Baylor run in the first half for a 45-32 lead. That was a nearly eight-minute stretch during which the Sooners had five turnovers and missed consecutive field goals — three in a row — for the only time before halftime.

The Sooners had made 13 of their first 17 shots when Groves rattled in a 3 with 5:26 left, when they still trailed 37-30.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners played only their second true road game, in the building where Kansas is the only opposing team to win over the past two-plus seasons (64-61 in February 2020). In a game with not too many missed shots, Baylor outscored Oklahoma 19-0 on second-chance points. The Sooners had only three offensive rebounds, and 16 boards overall.

Baylor: The Bears have only the fourth 20-game winning streak in Big 12 history. Baylor set the conference record with a 23-game winning streak two seasons ago, while Kansas has two such streaks: 22 games in 1997-97 and a 20-game 10 years after that. ...Baylor has also won 22 consecutive home games, and 34 of 35.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Another Top 25 opponent, at home against No. 11 Iowa State on Saturday.

Baylor: Travels fewer than 100 miles north on I-35 to play at TCU on Saturday.

Caption Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill is fouled by Baylor guard Kendall Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

Caption Baylor guard Matthew Mayer and Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill scramble for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

Caption Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves brings the ball up against Baylor guard Matthew Mayer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

Caption Oklahoma forward Ethan Chargois scores past Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

Caption Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson passes the ball from between Baylor guard Matthew Mayer, left, and Baylor guard Kendall Brown, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)