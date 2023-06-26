Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8

BreakingNews
Supreme Court upholds North Carolina ruling that congressional districts violated state law
NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore infielder Jackson Holliday, the top pick in last year’s amateur draft and a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, was among 14 first-round selections chosen for the All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8.

Holliday is hitting .325 with 14 doubles, seven homers, 47 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 63 games this year for Class A Delmarva and High A Aberdeen.

He was joined on the AL roster announced Tuesday by Baltimore outfielder Heston Kjerstad (second overall in 2020), Boston infielders Marcelo Mayer (fourth in 2021) and Nick Yorke (17th in 2020), Seattle catcher Harry Ford (12th in 2021), New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (25th in 2022), Oakland catcher Tyler Soderstrom (26th in 2020) and Houston outfielder Drew Gilbert (28th in 2022).

NL first rounders included Arizona infielder Jordan Lawlar (sixth in 2021), Washington infielder Brady House (11th in 2021), Philadelphia right-hander Mick Abel (15th in 2020) and outfielder Justin Crawford (17th in 2022), Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong (19th in 2020) and San Diego infielder Jackson Merrill (27th in 2021).

Holliday is MLB's top-rated prospect and is joined on the rosters by Milwaukee outfielder Jackson Chourio, the No. 3 prospect. Cincinnati infielder Elly De La Cruz, the No. 2 prospect, made his big league debut on June 6 and is hitting .333 with three homers, 10 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 17 games.

Twenty-eight of the top 100 prospects are on the rosters. Pitchers among the top 100 include San Francisco left-hander Kyle Harrison, Abel, Texas right-hander Owen White, St. Louis right-hander Tink Hence and Milwaukee right-hander Jacob Misiorowski.

Four players are from the Dominican Republic, three from Cuba, two from Venezuela and one each from the Bahamas and the Netherlands.

Former Seattle Mariners Harold Reynolds (AL) and Raul Ibañez (NL) will be the managers.

