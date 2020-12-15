Top official of South Africa's ruling ANC urged to step down

The recommendation for him to step down may have far-reaching implications for other ANC leaders who have been charged with corruption.

The party has been criticized for not enforcing its policy of having leaders step down while they face criminal charges, including corruption.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga, from the University of the Western Cape, said the recommendation for Magashule to step down would test the party's political will to rid itself of corruption.

The very top of the ANC will have to insist that Magashule step down, said Mathekga.

“If Magashule steps down, there are so many leaders who will also have to step down because they are also facing charges, and others have been implicated at the state capture commission," he said.

“This has a potential to even rip through Ramaphosa’s own allies,” said Mathekga.