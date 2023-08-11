Top lawyer at Fox Corp. to step down after overseeing $787M settlement in Dominion defamation case

The chief legal officer at Fox Corp. who oversaw a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation allegations against Fox News is leaving the company
National & World News
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. said Friday that its chief legal officer who oversaw a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation allegations is leaving the company.

Viet Dinh, Fox's chief legal and policy officer, will step down effective Dec. 31, the New York-based company said in a statement. He will remain a “special advisor” to Fox Corp., it added.

Fox News, a unit of Fox Corp., agreed to settle the case brought by the voting machine producer in mid-April following weeks of pretrial disclosures that revealed the network had aired false claims about the 2020 U.S. presidential election, even though many within the company knew they were not true.

The company did not say why Dinh was leaving Fox Corp. Brian Nick, a spokesman for Fox, said the company had no comment beyond the statement.

Records released as part of the lawsuit showed Fox aired the claims in part to win back viewers who were fleeing the network after it correctly called hotly contested Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden on election night. One Fox Corp. vice president called the claims “MIND BLOWINGLY NUTS.”

During a deposition, Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch testified that he believed the 2020 election was fair and had not been stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

No indictment for former Clayton County officer who fatally shot Eric Holmes7h ago

Family walking to school discovers woman dead in SW Atlanta driveway
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MUSIC ICON IN ATL
MARTA plans shuttles, extra trains for Beyoncé concerts this weekend

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Biji, oldest Zoo Atlanta orangutan and resident since 1988, dies
2h ago

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Biji, oldest Zoo Atlanta orangutan and resident since 1988, dies
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

CONTINUING COVERAGE
As a German firm exits the city, downtown Atlanta ponders its future
9h ago
The Latest
Court dismisses challenge to Biden's restoration of Utah monuments shrunk by Trump
10m ago
As flames swallowed Maui, survivors made harrowing escapes
10m ago
McLaren boss tells team IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou has reneged on 2024...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Special

Amy Webb, renowned futurist, coming to Atlanta in exclusive AJC event
6h ago
How to help the victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires
7h ago
Countdown to Georgia high school footall: Meet the preseason 2023 AJC Super 11 team
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top