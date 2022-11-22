ajc logo
X

'Top Gun: Maverick' to land on Paramount+ in December

National & World News
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
Seven months after it first arrived in theaters, “Top Gun: Maverick,” the year’s top film, will finally land on a streaming service

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven months after first arriving in theaters, "Top Gun: Maverick," the year's top film, will finally land on a streaming service.

Paramount Pictures announced Tuesday that “Top Gun: Maverick,” having made more than $1.48 billion worldwide at the box office, will debut Dec. 22 on Paramount+.

In an age where studios have increasingly pushed to shorten the span between theatrical and streaming, Paramount kept the Tom Cruise-starring "Top Gun" sequel going in theaters and, more recently on video-on-demand, for an uncommonly long and extremely lucrative run.

After being held for more than two years during the pandemic, “Top Gun: Maverick” was released in late May. It proved a juggernaut as the No. 1 film in North America for three straight weeks and even returned to the top spot over Labor Day weekend in September. It remained in the top 10 film at the domestic box office for 14 straight weeks. In late August, “Top Gun: Maverick” was released on premium on-demand for $20 (later reduced to $6) and again topped on-demand charts.

“Top Gun: Maverick” will be available on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and in Latin America.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

A Georgia Senate runoff poll points to challenges for Walker, Warnock4h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Four-star QB Jakhari Williams commits to Georgia Tech’s 2024 class
2h ago

Credit: pro

Former DA was indicted after Ahmaud Arbery shooting. 14 months later, case remains paused
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart impressed with Brent Key’s handiwork at Georgia Tech
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart impressed with Brent Key’s handiwork at Georgia Tech
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta Botanical Garden

New addition will expand Botanical Garden, create entrance on Beltline
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Fredrik Sandberg

Sweden arrests 2 suspected spies in predawn raid
3m ago
Thai marijuana boosters rally to keep drug decriminalized
4m ago
Thanksgiving might bring changes in holiday-travel habits
7m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
3h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top