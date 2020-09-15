Top GOP senator says Fed nominee Judy Shelton short on votes

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, who holds the No. 2 spot in the Senate Republican leadership, said Shelton's nomination will not be brought up until the votes are there.

“We're still working it,” he told reporters after a weekly Republican lunch. “She's a priority for the White House. It's the Federal Reserve. It's important, so obviously we want to get it done. But we're not going to bring it up until we have the votes to confirm her."