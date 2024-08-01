Top draft pick Travis Bazzana hits grand slam in High-A for first professional home run

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Travis Bazzana, the top pick in this month's amateur draft, hit a grand slam for his first professional home run Wednesday night in High-A Lake County's 17-5 rout of Beloit in the Midwest League.

The 21-year-old Australian, selected by Cleveland on July 14, homered on a drive to right-center in the fifth inning against left-hander Caleb Wurster, a 25-year-old left-hander on the Miami Marlins farm team.

Batting leadoff, Bazzana also singled, walked twice and scored three runs in the completion of a game suspended because of wet grounds Tuesday night with the score 0-0 and no outs in the top of the second.