Top draft pick and Blackhawks rookie Bedard scores first NHL goal against Bruins

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

BOSTON (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie and No. 1 overall draft choice Connor Bedard scored his first NHL goal in the first period of Wednesday night's game against the Boston Bruins.

Bedard scored on a wraparound 5:37 into the game to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. He was assisted by Taylor Hall, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft, and Ryan Donato — a pair of former Bruins.

Bedard, 18, had 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games in his final season with the Regina Pats, the most points in the Western Hockey League in almost 30 years. He also was the tournament MVP when he helped Canada win gold at the world junior hockey championship in January.

His arrival in Chicago is expected to elevate the Original Six team from the Central Division basement and he is the favorite to win the Calder Trophy for NHL rookie of the year.

Bedard had an assist in his NHL debut on Tuesday night, a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

