Top court rules Hungary flouted EU law by detaining migrants

In its ruling, the Luxembourg-based ECJ said that the right of people to apply for asylum “is an essential step” in granting protection to those seeking refuge due to threats against their lives or safety, and that EU member countries “cannot delay it unjustifiably.”

“Member States must ensure that the persons concerned are able to make an application, including at the borders, as soon as they declare their wish of doing so,” the court said.

The court said also that Hungary’s decision to hold some people in the transit zones while their asylum applications were considered “constitutes detention.”

Hungary has taken a very strict view on immigration and under Prime Minister Viktor Orban has argued that nation states should have control over their own borders. He has often argued that it is necessary to keep out migrants from the Middle East and Africa to preserve the Christian character of Hungarian culture.

Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga dismissed the ECJ ruling as “devoid of purpose” because the transit zones in question have been dismantled. But she wrote on her Facebook page that “strict border control is maintained.”

“We will continue to protect the borders of Hungary and Europe and will do everything we can to prevent the formation of international migrant corridors,” Varga wrote. “Hungary will only be a Hungarian country as long as its borders remain.”

European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said the EU's executive body “takes note” of the verdict and plans to write a letter to the Hungarian government to find out what steps it plans to take to ensure that it is complying with all aspects of the ruling, including how it will ensure that people can apply for asylum.

Under planned new reforms to EU asylum law the commission is proposing to screen migrants at the bloc’s external borders to establish whether they are eligible to stay or should be deported. They wouldn't be deemed to have entered EU territory. Countries doing the screening could detain people throughout the procedure, which could take several weeks.

Asked whether the commission is endorsing the very things it complained to the court about, Jahnz said the reform proposals are based on “sound guarantees in EU law,” allow people to apply for asylum, and are not comparable to the Hungarian case because they would “fully respect fundamental rights.”

___

Bela Szandelszky in Budapest contributed to this report.